John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.80. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.05%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

