James Reed Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

James Reed Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.2% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.90 and a 200 day moving average of $226.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

