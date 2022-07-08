Jack Nielsen Sells 180,838 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,226,656.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,698,043.22.

On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $574,417.52.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $184,422.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33.

On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78.

On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $711,829.44.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $998,747.75.

NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 990,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $14,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 287,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

