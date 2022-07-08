Jack Nielsen Sells 180,838 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,226,656.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,698,043.22.
- On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $574,417.52.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $184,422.60.
- On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33.
- On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78.
- On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $711,829.44.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $998,747.75.
NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 990,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22.
Several research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $478,337,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $14,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 287,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
