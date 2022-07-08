Isiklar Coin Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $197,146.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

