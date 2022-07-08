iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stock Holdings Raised by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,588,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,674 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 15.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $204,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 253,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 49,987 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,439,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $39.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59.

