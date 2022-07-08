iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.