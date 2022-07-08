iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,054 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $50,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.
NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.21. 153,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
