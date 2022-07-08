iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,054 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $50,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.21. 153,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.