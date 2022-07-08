iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 25,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 145,518 shares.The stock last traded at $92.89 and had previously closed at $92.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,566,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,489,000 after buying an additional 310,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,905,000 after purchasing an additional 296,441 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 896.0% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,144 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,749,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

