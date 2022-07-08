iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,424 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $40,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 469,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,454,000 after acquiring an additional 120,283 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 540,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after buying an additional 163,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,888 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.