iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,081 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,294,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,050,000 after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,193,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,392. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $51.73 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

