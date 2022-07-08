iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

