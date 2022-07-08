iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,363. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.