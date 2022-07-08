iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.05

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.05 and traded as low as C$14.11. iShares Gold Bullion ETF shares last traded at C$14.18, with a volume of 129,405 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.30.
Further Reading
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.