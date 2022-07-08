iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $559,354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,024,000 after buying an additional 4,569,874 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after buying an additional 1,741,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 692.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,690,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after buying an additional 1,477,285 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.82 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

