Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $341.44

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.44 ($4.13) and traded as low as GBX 314.75 ($3.81). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 314.75 ($3.81), with a volume of 29 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 337.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 341.09. The stock has a market cap of £589.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

