Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $341.44

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 341.44 ($4.13) and traded as low as GBX 314.75 ($3.81). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 314.75 ($3.81), with a volume of 29 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 337.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 341.09. The stock has a market cap of £589.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37.
About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)
