Investment (LON:INV) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 288 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.51). 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.56).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 298.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.31. The company has a market cap of £13.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.57.

Investment Company Profile (LON:INV)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

