Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deutsche Börse (DB1)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) in the last few weeks:

7/5/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €192.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/30/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €164.00 ($170.83) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/30/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €193.00 ($201.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/30/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($171.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/29/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €192.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/29/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($197.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/28/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €192.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/21/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/16/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($197.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/14/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €175.00 ($182.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/30/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €192.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ETR:DB1 opened at €158.75 ($165.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse AG has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($141.46) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($176.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €158.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €156.87.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

