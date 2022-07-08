Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 8th (A, AAL, AMPS, AUD, AXTA, CCO, CPRI, CWXZF, DBM, DVN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 8th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a hold rating. The firm currently has $60.80 target price on the stock.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $185.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $243.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $131.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $3.80 target price on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. HC Wainwright currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $4.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.30.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.