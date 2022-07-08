Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $294.98 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

