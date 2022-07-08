Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $292.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.