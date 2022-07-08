Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $292.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

