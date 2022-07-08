Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading 1.9% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.28 and last traded at $96.28. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

