Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading Down 15.1%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.26 and last traded at $50.26. 143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5,640.00 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.