Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.35

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.35 and traded as low as C$25.57. Interfor shares last traded at C$27.02, with a volume of 440,964 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Interfor alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$6.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.38 by C($0.77). The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 6.0700002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.37 per share, with a total value of C$100,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$338,572.02. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,628,188.26. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $225,912.

About Interfor (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.