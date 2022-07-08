Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

