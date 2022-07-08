Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $1,144,000.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00.
Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.03. 271,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,042. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
