Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells 712 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SGEN stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.95. 3,576,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,602. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.27.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Seagen by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.