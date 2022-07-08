Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells 712 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.95. 3,576,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,602. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.27.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Seagen by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

