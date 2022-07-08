Insider Selling: RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI – Get Rating) insider Philip Haydn-Slater sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £21,000 ($25,429.89).

RAI stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 21.70 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99. The company has a market capitalization of £37.32 million and a PE ratio of 2,100.00. RA International Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.50.

About RA International Group (Get Rating)

RA International Group PLC provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering services.

