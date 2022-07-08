Insider Selling: RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI – Get Rating) insider Philip Haydn-Slater sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £21,000 ($25,429.89).
RAI stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 21.70 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99. The company has a market capitalization of £37.32 million and a PE ratio of 2,100.00. RA International Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.50.
