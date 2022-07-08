Insider Selling: Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CEO Sells 2,001 Shares of Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AVNW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 104,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,840. The company has a market cap of $298.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.80. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

