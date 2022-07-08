Insider Buying: The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) Insider Purchases 1,238 Shares of Stock

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV – Get Rating) insider Justin Ward purchased 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £1,176.10 ($1,424.19).

Shares of LON:IGV opened at GBX 91 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.45. The company has a market cap of £117.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.31. The Income & Growth VCT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.50 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.50 ($1.20).

Get Income & Growth VCT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.26%. Income & Growth VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Income & Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income & Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.