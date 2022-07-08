Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President Buys 1,132 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero bought 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $28,073.60. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NREF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 54,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,440. The company has a current ratio of 551.26, a quick ratio of 551.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $305.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.59. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 6,458,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 60,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3,211.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 37,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

