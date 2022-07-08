Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Trading Up 4.1%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 1,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
