Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Trading Up 4.1%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 1,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Inogen’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.