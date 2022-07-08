Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$18.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$15.89 and a 12-month high of C$22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.21.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$181.30 million. Research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

