Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Shares Up 25.5%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) shares shot up 25.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 5,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

