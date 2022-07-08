Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $2,159,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,515,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $2,033,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 372,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,743. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,501.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after buying an additional 416,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after buying an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $152,773,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

