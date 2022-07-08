Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Immuneering will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immuneering news, Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $54,300.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

