iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Hits $82.40 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $82.40 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

