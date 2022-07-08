IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.4% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

