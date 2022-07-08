IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $382.52 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

