IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 3,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 317,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $574.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
