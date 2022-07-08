IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 3,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 317,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $574.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.