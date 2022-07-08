i3 Energy Plc (I3E) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.14 on August 5th

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

I3E stock opened at GBX 24.20 ($0.29) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.35. i3 Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of £288.64 million and a P/E ratio of 828.33.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on i3 Energy from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 38 ($0.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.