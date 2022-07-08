HWG Holdings LP Trims Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

HWG Holdings LP lessened its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,888 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Natera by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $9,495,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.21. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,229.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $448,174 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

