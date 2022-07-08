HWG Holdings LP Sells 9,251 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 92,224 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,305,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MLI opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

