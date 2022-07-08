HWG Holdings LP Sells 322 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.00.

NYSE:MCO opened at $284.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.78 and its 200 day moving average is $321.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

