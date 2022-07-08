HWG Holdings LP Buys New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

