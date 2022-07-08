HWG Holdings LP Buys 1,124 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after buying an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,757 shares of company stock worth $140,883,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

HSY opened at $219.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $334.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.51.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

