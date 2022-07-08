HWG Holdings LP Acquires New Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

