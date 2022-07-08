Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 1,009,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,650,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

HUT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.94. The stock has a market cap of C$399.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 20.13 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.70 million. Analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.271579 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

