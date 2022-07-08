Huobi BTC Hits Market Capitalization of $841.53 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21,593.98 or 0.99915174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $841.53 million and approximately $388,611.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00121041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00639119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032663 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

