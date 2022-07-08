Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,331. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.96 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

